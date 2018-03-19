‘Dear Evan Hansen’ meets ‘Hamilton’ in new track by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda released a Broadway mash-up single via YouTube on Monday to raise awareness of the March For Our Lives initiative.

Theater fans probably kept the track on repeat through the start of their work week, as the Atlantic Records song titled “Found Tonight” racked up more than 100,000 views in less than two hours. Platt brought his “Dear Evan Hansen” sound to the track, while Miranda added a “Hamilton” flair.

“Found Tonight” blends together “The Story of Tonight” from “Hamilton” and “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Miranda, who created the hit “Hamilton,” called the collaboration a “musical theater Marvel/DC crossover” on Twitter.

A portion of the proceeds from the recording will benefit the March For Our Lives initiative against gun violence and encourages fans to donate to the cause at marchforourlives.com.

Miranda teased the release of the single on Sunday, sending his fans on social media into a frenzy.

Platt left his Tony-winning role in the production, now playing at the Music Box Theatre, and was replaced by Taylor Trensch earlier this month. Naturally, fans were excited to hear him return to the soundtrack.

“Ben singing “You Will Be Found” again. Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen in one song. These are all things I was not ready for on a Sunday morning!” one fan tweeted.

The release of “Found Tonight” was a part of Miranda’s “Hamildrop” series, during which he plans to release a new collab track per month through December 2018. He’s previously released the “Hamilton Polka” with “Weird Al” Yankovic and “Ben Franklin’s Song” with the Decemberists.