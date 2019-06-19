An unpredictable rotation of guest stars will highlight an upcoming Broadway show from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made the announcement on "The Tonight Show" Tuesday night.

The show, "Freestyle Love Supreme," is actually a revival of a freestyle rap and improv comedy group Miranda founded before he rose to fame through his more recognizable Broadway blockbusters.

“Before 'Hamilton,' before 'In the Heights,' my first time performing in New York was with a freestyle hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme,” Miranda told Jimmy Fallon.

"Freestyle Love Supreme" previously made an appearance Off-Broadway, but the revival will be its initiation onto a Broadway stage. It will take over the Booth Theatre at 222 W. 45th St. for 16 weeks beginning on Sept. 13 — and you never know who might show up, Miranda told the "Late Show" audience.

“It’s an entirely made-up Broadway show — you don’t know who’s going to show up,” he said. “Black Thought might show up, I might show up one night, Chris Jackson might show up one night — you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The central cast includes Anthony Veneziale — one of the creators of the original improv group, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Andrew Bancroft, Chris Sullivan and Arthur Lewis. The Broadway show will be directed by the group’s third co-founder, Thomas Kail.

The show is all about the spirit of improvisation. According to the official site, cast members and showrunners may not even know ahead of time who will appear onstage.

If you can’t afford to hit the box office, a limited number of $35 lottery tickets will become available, according to the site — details on their availability will be released soon.