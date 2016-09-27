Lin-Manuel Miranda helps upgrade Washington Heights theater

“Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda donated $100,000 to upgrade the movie projector at the United Palace theater at 4140 Broadway in Washington Heights. Photo Credit: Instagram user arlo.dood

There’s a brighter light in the Heights.“Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda donated $100,000 to upgrade the movie projector at the United Palace theater at 4140 Broadway in Washington Heights.

He is urging fans to help raise money for more upgrades by attending an Oct. 16 fundraising screening of “Mary Poppins,” before he heads to England to film “Mary Poppins Returns.”

“This theatre is special. It’s breathtaking. You don’t just come to sit and watch a movie here; you are transported,” Miranda, 36, said in a statement.

The goal is to raise an additional $300,000 to upgrade the audio system and complete the rebirth of the theatre that originally opened in 1930 as the Loew’s 175th Street Theatre.

The theater stopped showing movies in 1969 and became a church. In the early 2000 the community began to use the space as a performance hall that hosted acts such as B.B. King, Adele and Bob Dylan.

More information on the fundraiser is available at www.unitedpalacearts.org.