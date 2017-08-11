Lin-Manuel Miranda launches ‘Hamilton’ ticket lottery mobile app

You can now enter to win “Hamilton” tickets on the production’s new mobile app.

If entering the “Hamilton” ticket lottery is getting easier, does that mean winning is getting even harder?

Ham fanatics can now enter for the chance to win — or lose out on — $10 tickets daily on the production’s first mobile app, unveiled Friday by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller. Though the ticket drawing itself is nothing new — you can still try to win through the daily digital lottery at boradwaydirect.com — the app will automatically remind you of your chance to win every single day via a mobile notification.

The app “signs you up to be in the lottery every day for whatever production of ‘Hamilton’ you’re closest to,” Miranda said in a Twitter video as he lounged in the sun enjoying a summer vacation. Tickets for the Los Angeles production are now available, and the New York City lottery opens Aug. 22.

The app for the Tony-winning production also provides exclusive access to upcoming ticket block announcements, giving you a bit of a competitive edge, according to a news release.

Since opening in NYC in 2015, it’s been nearly impossible to score tickets — which can run upwards of $2,600 — to the hip-hop Alexander Hamilton production. More than 10,000 people enter the online lottery daily, according to Broadway Direct, and only 46 of them end up being able to brag to their friends about their lucky ticket score. You do the math.

Though Miranda left his leading role last July, he’s maintained his “Hamilton” involvement by releasing “The Hamilton Mixtape” in December and launching the #Ham4All immigration fundraising challenge which began buzzing on social media in June.

“Hamilton” is playing an open run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre at 226 W. 46th St.