Lin-Manuel Miranda welcomes second son with a scripted tweet

The “Hamilton” creator made the big announcement on Twitter.

He’s young, scrappy and hungry.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s second son has entered the world at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, the “Hamilton” creator announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Francisco Miranda is the playwright and actor’s second child with his wife, Vanessa Nadal. The couple welcomed their first, Sebastian, in November 2014.

In a dramatic tweet sharing the good news and a black-and-white photo of mom and baby, the elder Miranda first set the scene: “Int. Hospital Room. Night.”

“The screams reach a delirious crescendo,” continues the tweet, elaborating on the drama of childbirth. “FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters…”

Finally, there comes “Intermission.”

Fans are speculating the name “Francisco” is a nod to the Venezuelan revolutionary Francisco de Miranda, who fought under George Washington against the British.

While enjoying Act II of fatherhood, Lin-Manuel Miranda is also preparing for the release of the “Mary Poppins” sequel he is starring in with Emily Blunt, set for this December.