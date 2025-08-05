Lin-Manuel Miranda gets wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York as ‘Hamilton’ celebrates ten years on Broadway

History has its eyes on Lin-Manuel Miranda, who now will be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds New York.

In honor of his work and the tenth anniversary of “Hamilton” on Broadway, Madame Tussauds New York built a wax figure of Miranda. The figure don’s Miranda’s Alexander Hamilton Revolutionary War costume, as seen in the first act of the show. The figure also sports a long pony tail, like how Miranda wore his hair during his run as the titular character.

The wax figure was unveiled on Aug. 5 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

“It’s very strange. Thank you all for coming to the Richard Rodgers, the stage I’ve called home since my first Broadway show,” said Miranda at the unveiling. “Every show I’ve rehearsed for Broadway was at the new 42nd Street Studios, which is across the street from Madame Tussauds, so every time you go to make something new, you see Sam Jackson out on the street, you see The Rock out on the street, while we’re trying to make stuff. It feels very surreal to join the ranks, and maybe one day be out on the street.”

During the unveiling, Miranda noted that he posed for the Madame Tussauds team to create the wax figure last year, a day he described as “Tim Burton-esque” and full of head and body scans.

“There’s like a lady who has a like a box full of eyeballs, and she takes out eyeballs and is looking for the eyeball that most closely resembles your eyeball,” Miranda recalled while inspecting the figure.

Miranda said that the figure was incredibly detailed, from the freckle on his nose to the tattoo of his wife’s initials on his ring finger.

“It’s weird to get an honor like this just for being a person. Those are very specific, like ‘You wrote a good song for that movie’ or ‘You wrote a great score, you did a great job in that role.’ This is just kind of me and so this is sort of for everyone else. It’s like, now visitors can come and hang out with me and hang out with [Jimmy Fallon] and Dwayne and Whoopi. Just to be in the sort of like first name club with all of you guys is very strange.”

Miranda was joined on stage by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, who helped introduce the wax figure reveal and has his own figure at Madame Tussauds New York, and Miranda’s father Luis.

“I think they nailed it, they always do. I mean down to the wardrobe, everything, the costume,” said Fallon.

“You’ll always be young, so that’s a plus,” Luis Miranda said to his son on stage. “So as we get older, we could go to the museum and see him young.

Miranda told the press that he hopes that those who are able to interact with the wax figure in the future are able to have fun with it.

“Just have a blast. I’m excited to get the pictures back from fans who spent time with Wax-Manuel Miranda,” said Miranda.

For more information, visit www.madametussauds.com/new-york.