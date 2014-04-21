Lindsay Lohan’s miscarriage: Actress says she miscarried while filming show

Lohan says she missed two weeks of the show as a result of a miscarriage.

Lindsay Lohan says she suffered a miscarriage while filming her reality show on OWN, the actress revealed in the last minutes of Sunday night’s finale of “Lindsay.”

“No one knows this, and we can finish after this, I had a miscarriage those weeks that I took off,” she said. “I couldn’t move, I was sick. Mentally, that messes with you.”

Lohan did not say who the father was, describing the whole ordeal only as a “very long story.”

“Watching this series, I just know how I felt at that moment, and I can relate to that girl, which sounds kind of crazy,” Lohan said. “But I’m like ‘oh my god, this is really sad. Like, who’s helping her?’ And no one knows what’s going on in my head at every second because I’m constantly thinking. Like my mind does not shut off.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zI2EfnJAr1E

Immediately after the show aired, Lohan’s mother, Dina, tweeted “Oprah call me,” but Dina Lohan has since deleted the tweet. Last week, Lohan admitted that a list of her alleged lovers was real, saying she had made the list as part of her recovery at Betty Ford and it was leaked to tabloids.