‘The Lion King’ remake in the works, Disney announces

After incarnations as a cartoon movie and Broadway musical, “The Lion King’s” circle of life continues, with an announcement by The Walt Disney Company Wednesday that the beloved tale will be “reimagined” again.

Details on the film are scarce, however we do know that it will be directed by Jon Favreau, the man behind the recent “Jungle Book” remake. Details on casting are still to come.

The news continues the recent remake trend by Disney, following live-action remakes of “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty” (from the baddie’s perspective in “Maleficent”) and the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson as Belle and “Downton Abbey’s” Dan Stevens as Beast, which is set to hit screens March 17, 2017.