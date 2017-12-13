Los Angeles-based trio Lo Moon released its first song, “Loveless,” last September, with its mix of atmospheric electronica (think The XX) and Radiohead-esque vocals, and immediately earned critical plaudits and a following based solely on that one seven-minute epic (“Who the Hell Are Lo Moon?” was the headline to a rave review on one prominent web publication).

A year later, and the band is still building a fan base with a limited discography; there are a grand total of three Lo Moon songs available, and yet the trio’s already toured with Phoenix and London Grammar, and been named one of NPR’s inaugural “Slingshot” artists, a designation meant to help deserving, emerging acts find an audience.

amNewYork caught up with vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Matt Lowell to talk about the band’s slow rollout of new material and writing for emotional truth rather than genre criteria.

You’ve been touring the world, but only have three songs out for the public. How has it been performing nearly unknown music for crowds?

It’s been really fun for us, because some things can change, and you find the songs growing. You find some songs work better than others live. When we put out “This Is It,” I felt like we put it out because I was adamant that it was working live really well. And there are some songs where you really have to try to win the people over, because they’ve never heard it, which I find really interesting.

Have those experiences changed anything on the upcoming album?

We’ve gone back on a few things since playing live for the last year, definitely. But not a whole lot; we’ve kind of let the two worlds live separately.

Has it been difficult, in an age of instant gratification, for you to hold back on releasing more songs? Is it like delaying Christmas?

There’s a little bit of that, but we’re also seeing [the band] grow before our eyes, which, if you focus on that, is more exciting, because then when the full record is out, there’s an audience there. I think that we’re trying to build a strong base. It’s been really fun doing it this way — I’ve had a blast. It’s been really satisfying, building the live show out and growing in this natural, organic way.

Your music seems to have a swirling mix of influences. Is that intentional?

A lot of it is based on us trying to be as true as possible to an emotional state. I think people are connecting to it in an emotional way, rather than a genre way, and I think taking your time really adds to that. You don’t get pegged. You don’t want to be the band that does that one thing, and it’s the only thing they can do. … Of course we all have our own influences and they come out, but there’s something special about coming at it in a way that moves each one of us, instead of trying to go down a specific path.