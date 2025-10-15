‘Los Esketchis’ brings bilingual sketch comedy to NYC SketchFest

The 11th Annual NYC SketchFest, New York City’s premier sketch comedy festival, is set to start on Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 19 showcasing a vibrant union of local and national sketch brilliance. Making their debut is “Los Esketchis,” a brand-new comedy group poised to steal the show with their unique, multicultural perspective.

“Los Esketchis” is a comedic sketch group dedicated to celebrating the hilarious complexities of Latin American culture in today’s world. Their show seamlessly blends English, Spanish, and Spanglish, bringing an authentic and relatable voice to the stage that promises to be entertaining for everyone.

The group stars a talented ensemble cast: Alysa Browne (New York Comedy Festival), Ray Cordova (Astronomy Club, NETFLIX), Miguel Fernandez (Magnet Theater), Mariel Grullon (Upright Citizen Brigade), Carmen Mendoza (Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC), and YaYa Vargas (The Muny).

Audiences should get ready to “jajaja” until their sides hurt, as “Los Esketchis” blur cultural lines and deliver punchlines that hit hard in any language.

Don’t miss “Los Esketchis” debut performance on Saturday, October 18th, at 5:30 PM, at The People’s Improv Theater, as part of NYC SketchFest ‘25.

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, 5:30 p.m.

Location: 154 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001

Tickets: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/nyc-sketchfest25-katerra-borkowski-comedy-los-esketchis/