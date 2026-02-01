What A Wonderful World: Louis Armstrong House Museum hosts free admission day this month

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens on the first day of Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani kicked off Black History Month in February with a visit to the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens. During his visit, he announced that the museum would offer free admission to all visitors Sunday, Feb. 7.

“I am grateful for the Louis Armstrong House Museum for its work to preserve and showcase the legacy of Louis Armstrong. As we begin Black History Month, I’m inspired by the museum’s commitment to opening its doors wide and inviting every New Yorker to experience the enduring achievements of a great jazz pioneer, American icon and long-time New Yorker,” the mayor said.

The museum is located at 34-56 107th St. in Corona, a “neighborhood Armstrong loved for more than 30 years,” Mamdani said. It is the same house where Armstrong lived with his wife, Lucille, and features the family’s extensive archival materials.

Regina Bain, the museum’s executive director, thanked Mamdani for visiting the legendary musician’s home and welcomed visitors to the historic site.

“We are overjoyed that so many will be able to experience this legacy completely free as a part of our collective celebration of Black history,” she said. “Thank you Mayor Mamdani for all of your support for art and culture, legacy and remembering, in New York City.”

Armstrong was born and raised in New Orleans but lived in the Corona home for 30 years. A vocalist and trumpetist, he performed hits such as “Hello, Dolly!” “When the Saints Go Marching In” and the ever-popular “What a Wonderful World.”

Armstrong died in 1971 and is buried in Flushing Cemetery.

The museum offers public programs, educational initiatives and community engagement to educate and inspire visitors. It also collaborates with contemporary artists to develop new work and performances.

With the Feb. 7 free day aside, admission to the museum is normally $20 for adults, $14 for seniors and free for children younger than 5 years old. The museum also offers discounted admission for students, military and veterans, visitors with disabilities, and Corona residents.

More information about the museum is online at louisarmstronghouse.org.