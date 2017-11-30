The Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang’s 1988 drama “M. Butterfly” (directed by Julie Taymor) will shutter Jan. 14, following a run of 19 previews and 93 regular performances. The production (which incorporated major rewrites by Hwang and stars Clive Owen) received mixed-to-negative reviews. Inspired by a tabloid story, the play revolves around a French diplomat who enters into a romantic relationship with a Chinese opera diva who is in fact a Community Party spy — and also a man in disguise.

Bareilles returning to ‘Waitress’ cast

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who penned the score of the Broadway musical “Waitress” and briefly played Jenna (the role originated by Jessie Mueller and currently played by Betsy Wolfe) earlier this year, will return to the role for six weeks beginning Jan. 16.

Midler’s final ‘Hello, Dolly!’ to benefit Actors Fund

Bette Midler’s final performance in “Hello, Dolly!” on Sunday, Jan. 14, will serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund. “For such a historic moment on Broadway to directly support our vital programs is a humbling thought,” Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa said. Tickets for the performance will range from $250 to $10,000. Bernadette Peters is set to take over as Dolly Levi Jan. 20.

Public Theater receives street renaming honor

In recognition of the Public Theater’s 50th year in the East Village, the intersection of Lafayette Street and Astor Place has been co-named Joseph Papp Way. Papp, who founded the theater, began producing plays and musicals (starting with “Hair” in 1967) after winning fame for presenting free Shakespeare in Central Park. “Illyria,” Richard Nelson’s new play about Papp’s early years, is running at the theater. A ceremony will be held Friday to unveil the commemorative sign.

Spotted …

Seth Meyers, Paul Rudd, George Stephanopoulos, Vanessa Bayer and Martin Short at “Meteor Shower”... Chief Justice John Roberts at “Come From Away”… Gabrielle Giffords at “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”… James Franco and Danielle Brooks at “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play”… Mandy Patinkin and Tony Shalhoub at “20th Century Blues”… Tim Allen at “The Play That Goes Wrong.”