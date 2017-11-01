An eclectic mix of stars from stage and screen are set to perform at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it was announced Wednesday.

Smokey Robinson, Common, Andra Day, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Flo Rida, 98 Degrees, Goo Goo Dolls and Olivia Holt are among a slew of musical guests expected to appear along the route of the parade, which is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Other famous faces that spectators can anticipate seeing at the 91st edition of the parade include Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr., along with “Top Chef’s” Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, among others.

Those planning to watch the live telecast on NBC will be treated to a number of performances from Broadway favorites, including the casts of “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Anastasia,” “SpongeBob SquarePants — The Broadway Musical” and “Once On This Island.” Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Al Roker from “Today” will host the three-hour show.