‘Mad Men’ to be semi-permanently remembered with NYC sculpture

The ‘Mad Men’ sculpture will be revealed on March 23rd.

Those lamenting the final season of ‘Man Men’ have one more special occassion to celebrate: a sculpture inspired by the show!

On Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m., AMC will unveil a commemorative piece of public art in front of the Time & Life Building (1271 Avenue of the Americas), home to the fictional Cooper & Partners offices.

‘Mad Men’ cast members Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery as well as series creator Matthew Weiner will be at the unveiling of NYC’s first official ‘Mad Men’ sculpture.

The ‘Mad Men’ sculpture will be on view at the outdoor plaza through summer 2015.

Those who are in need of more ‘Mad Men’ fix before the final series premieres on April 5th can also visit the Museum of Moving Image’s ‘Mad Men’ exhibit, dine during the upcoming ‘Mad Men’ restaurant week or even visit the Don Draper wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s.