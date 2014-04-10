‘Mad Men’ viewing parties in New York: Where to watch the final season premiere

Midtown Manhattan, cigars, and single malt scotch cocktails? It doesn’t get more “Mad Men” than that.

The Carnegie Club cigar lounge on 56th Street is one of a number of upscale venues that will be hosting a viewing party for the premiere of the AMC show’s final season on Sunday.

The last of a dying breed, the Carnegie Club is one of a small number of places left in the city that guests can indulge in the nostalgic act of smoking a cigar while having a drink.

“It’s the perfect backdrop for the premiere, especially with the décor, it’s very reminiscent of that era,” said Kenneth McClure, Vice President and General Manager of the Carnegie Club. “Characters like Don Draper and some of the partners of the firm would certainly have frequented places of this caliber, it’s a very upscale environment and one of only half a dozen places left in New York City where smoking is legal.”

The Carnegie Club has a selection of about 50 cigars, many of them from the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Jamaica. “We’ve paired a selection of lighter cigars for spring and summer with our new cocktail menu,” said McClure, citing the shorter and lighter body smokes as being exceptional at this time of year. Guests are able to bring their own tobacco for a $10 charge if they wish.

The upscale lounge will also feature a list of character inspired cocktails created by beverage director Johnathan Pogash. Priced at $15 a piece, the cocktails have “all been created around central characters of the show, and they’ve all got a cocktail that sort of fits their personality,” said McClure, alluding to drinks such as “Betty’s Bitter Rage” (Tequila, Campari, minced ginger, agave nectar), and “The Fiery Redhead” (Gin, muddled strawberries and mint, sparkling wine). 1960’s style dress is encouraged, but not required. (Free, but reservations can be made, 8 p.m, 156 W. 56th St.)

The Carnegie Club isn’t the only spot in the city that’s hosting something for fans looking to splurge for the last-ever Mad Men premiere. Here are some other spots to check out:

City Winery

City Winery will be hosting a re-showing of the season 6 finale an hour before the premiere for fans who need a refresher from last season. Come dressed as dapper as Draper and you might just win a bottle of City’s signature wine, reserved for the best-dressed guest. Although the event is free, spaces are limited and guests must R.S.V.P. beforehand. (Free, 8 p.m., 155 Varick St.)

Madison Club Lounge

Channel the fictional ad exec’s misery at the renowned Madison Club Lounge inside the Roosevelt Hotel; Draper stayed at this hotel during the show after being kicked out of the house by his wife, Betty. The swanky hotel bar will be throwing a costume contest starting at 7p.m. to celebrate the premiere. (Free, 7 p.m. 45 E. 45th St.)

Empire Steak House

Those looking to steer clear of smoke, and costumes altogether can find premiere solace with a 1960’s style prix fixe retro menu at Empire Steak House. The midtown joint will be featuring classic dishes featured on the show such as deviled eggs, beef wellington, stuffed turkey and more, all for $69.95 a person. The special cocktail included in the prix fixe? You guessed it — an old fashioned. ($69.95 excluding tax and gratuity, dinner starts at 6 p.m. 237 W. 54th St.)