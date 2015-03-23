‘Mad Men’ week in NYC kicks off with restaurant deals, statue unveiling

The “Mad Men” sculpture was just unveiled at the Time-Life Building.

The city will be going “Mad” this week as AMC continues its build up toward the end of Don Draper’s run on TV.

Several events are planned to honor the final season of “Mad Men,” which premieres April 5, starting with the unveiling Monday of a sculpture at the Time-Life Building, home to the fictional ad agency Sterling, Cooper & Partners.

The exact details of the public art piece will be fully revealed to the public this morning in a ceremony hosted by the show’s creator Matthew Weiner and cast members Jon Hamm, Elizabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, January Jones and John Slattery.

The statue will be on display until the summer.

NYC & Company, the city’s tourism wing, will launch “Mad Men” dining week Monday, offering a two-course prix-fixe menu for $19.69 at 34 restaurants. The Museum of the Moving Image is holding a “Mad Men” exhibit until June 14, as well.