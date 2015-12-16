Madonna defends herself on Instagram after late concert start

The original Material Girl has some explaining to do. After being booed by fans in Manchester, England, on Monday night …

The original Material Girl has some explaining to do.

After being booed by fans in Manchester, England, on Monday night for starting her Rebel Heart concert 50 minutes late, Madonna took to Instagram yesterday to defend herself.

The 57-year-old explained that technical difficulties led to her hitting the stage later than expected when the video for her show crashed.

Still, the pop star played past the 11 o’clock curfew because of the delay.

“I thank all my Rebel Heart fans for understanding! We did our best! And we still had to pay a fine!” she wrote, adding that only three songs were cut from the concert. “PS you still got to see an amazing show. And only missed 12 minutes!”

A since-removed YouTube video of the concert’s tardy opening moments was transcribed by Billboard, and Madge’s original explanation wasn’t so polite.

“I don’t like to be late, by the way, and all you [expletive] who keep complaining about it can shut the [expletive] up,” she reportedly told the crowd. “I’m not back there eating chocolates and filing my nails and getting my extensions done.”