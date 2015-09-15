Madonna: Five modern singers greatly influenced by the Material Girl

Madonna has always been known to push the boundaries. Thirty years into her career, she continues to make her presence …

Madonna has always been known to push the boundaries. Thirty years into her career, she continues to make her presence felt throughout the industry behind her record and tour, “Rebel Heart.” With the icon at MSG this week, amNewYork looks at five singers that owe the most to the Material Girl.

Katy Perry

Though comparatively tamer than Madonna, Perry has managed to dance the line between sex appeal and craftsmanship to help establish herself as one of pop’s most pre-eminent stars today. The 30-year old bombshell is credited with crafting her own songs as well as co-writing tracks with other artists such as Beyoncé.

Rihanna

The Barbados native has taken a page out of the Madonna fashion book, transforming her denim-wash, schoolgirl look into a barrage of risqué outfits and red carpet appearances that always keep everyone on their toes. And with a songbook and penchant for the dramatic at live concerts, Rihanna, 27, brings an international flavor to her Madonna-influenced performances.

Christina Aguilera & Britney Spears

Forever linked together from their Disney Channel days, Madonna’s influence was never more on display more prominently than during their joint appearance during the MTV VMAs back in 2003. More than just a passing of the torch, Madonna’s onstage smooch with Spears, 33, and Aguilera, 34, was a stark reminder of the lasting influence she still had, and has even today.

Miley Cyrus

If ever there were a kindred spirit to Madonna’s legacy, it’s been unleashed within this former Disney child star. Since ditching her Hannah Montana persona before the release of her album “Wrecking Ball,” Cyrus, 22, has pulled a cavalcade of stunts that would make Madonna proud. In keeping with the VMA spirit, Miley made news by gratuitously twerking at Robin Thicke at the 2014 awards show. And just recently, Cyrus was tapped to host the gig, sporting a variety of outfits straight from the “Truth or Dare” catalog. Overall, Cyrus is adept at drawing attention to herself and her music in a very relevant, unforced way — very “Vogue” of her, don’t you think?

If you go: Madonna is at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 16 and 17 at 8 p.m., 4 Penn Plaza, Madison Square Garden, 4 Penn Plaza, 212-465-6073, $45-$360,