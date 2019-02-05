Entertainment Madonna receiving GLAAD's version of a lifetime acheivement award Only one other person has received the Advocate for Change award, and he was a U.S. president. Madonna, pictured performing during the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017, is the 2019 recipient of GLAAD's Advocate for Change award. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Updated February 5, 2019 11:58 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email File under This Could Have Happened Years Ago: Madonna is receiving the Advocate for Change award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards. The longtime LGBTQ icon will accept the award, GLAAD announced on Tuesday in a news release, at the GLAAD Media Awards -- the 30th installment -- on May 4 in Manhattan. And yes, Madge will be in physical attendance. She's only the second person to receive the award; President Bill Clinton was the prior recipient, accepting in 2013 for, per GLAAD, "his advocacy work to overturn the anti-LGBTQ Defense of Marriage Act and advance marriage equality nationwide." The GLAAD release ticked off a number of advocacy touchstones from Madonna, from her music to her rhetoric. “Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD’s biggest event ever,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted.” In addition to appearances at awareness concerts and benefits, Madonna has wielded her advocacy via her art, populating her videos and tours with LGBTQ performers. When her tour documentary "Truth or Dare" presented gay dancers to the world in 1991 -- six years before Ellen came out on her eponymous sitcom and seven years before Matthew Shepard captured headlines for being beaten to death and shifted national attention to hate crime legislation. And, as GLAAD points out, 2019 marks 30 years since Madonna released "Like a Prayer," her fourth album and one that gave the LGBTQ community anthems including "Express Yourself." The awards take place in Los Angeles on March 28, in addition to the NYC installment at the New York Hilton Midtown. Madonna is only slated to appear at the local version. The full list of nominees is 27 categories and 151 names/titles long; see it at glaad.org. By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.