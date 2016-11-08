Madonna surprises NYC with acoustic performance for Clinton

If you weren’t in Washington Square Park on Monday, you’re about to regret it.

NYC got a surprise performance by Madonna in support of Hillary Clinton.

She posted an Instagram call out for fans to meet her a few hours before she turned the park into her own personal arena to get across a simple message: vote.

“Vote with your heart, vote with your mind, vote with your spirit, vote with your soul. Save this country, please,” she said to the crowd.

Madonna put on an acoustic performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine” as she stood in the center of Washington Square Foundation, Billboard reported. She also sang her own songs “Rebel Heart” and “Like a Prayer.”

“Last night was. Amazing!!! Save this Country please!! Vote for Hillary Clinton! Today is the Day,” the singer wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning to further encourage fans to vote.