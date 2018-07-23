Turns out it can be stressful having your BFF on set when you’re trying to impress for a scene — even if you’re Cher.

According to “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” director Ol Parker, Meryl Streep had to hide out on set behind plants so as not to distract her longtime buddy during takes.

“[She] didn’t want to put Cher off because they’re really close friends,” explained the 47-year-old, who also wrote the screenplay for the sequel. Of their friendship, Parker said the pair “laugh all the time together, except when they’re talking about Trump, when they shout.”

Parker said the day Cher, 72, shot her big scene was one of the most memorable during the making of the movie, which came in second at the national box office over the weekend with $38.4 million.

“All the crew, all the cast that weren’t working that day, they all came in and they brought their husbands and wives and children and dogs to watch Cher come down the staircase singing ‘Fernando,’” he said. “That day we all adored her, and she is the sweetest person. But it’s next level when she sings. It’s a private concert.”

Parker, who is also the scribe behind 2011 sleeper hit “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” has something completely different for his next gig: stay-at-home dad.

“My wife is about to direct her first movie, so I’m going to look after the kids for a while, which will be lovely.” Parker has been married to “Westworld” star Thandie Newton for 20 years, and the couple has three kids together.