Mariah Carey catches flak for Christmas performance

Mariah Carey hit a low note with fans this week.

The 44-year-old botched her live performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” during the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, after leading fans to believe she wouldn’t be performing at all.

The stir started on Tuesday when Carey failed to show up on time to her pre-taping, leaving fans disappointed and her cast and crew shivering in the cold, according to TMZ.com.

But instead of ditching the performance, she decided to sing live and after missing the high notes and audibly straining to get through her song, Carey sent Twitter into a firestorm.

“@MariahCarey sounds a lot better when she lip syncs,” and “Stop pointing at the notes Mariah, they’re not happening. #RockCenterXMAS” were just some of the hate-tweets. Deadspin dubbed her holiday performance “awful” and “tone-deaf.” Unfortunately, her poor performance wasn’t an isolated incident. In October, fans leaked videos of cringeworthy concerts from her Japan tour, where she also failed to hit high notes that once dominated her concerts.