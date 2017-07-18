Mariah Carey drama series coming to Starz

The NYC-set show will follow her rise to fame.

Coming off a lackluster reality TV stint, Mariah Carey is taking a step behind the camera to produce a scripted drama series about her life.

The TV show, in development with Starz, will pick up during the Long Island-born singer’s teenage years. It’ll be set in New York City in 1986, where 16-year-old Carey’s rise to fame began.

The series hasn’t been given a title yet, but we’re sure it’ll pack the same glitz and glam as 2001’s “Glitter,” which starred Carey as budding pop star Billie Frank.

Casting details and a release date have not yet been announced.

The singer is set to produce the series alongside Brett Ratner.

Carey’s most recent project, the E! docuseries “Mariah’s World,” aired one season in December 2016. Our TV critic Verne Gay called it a “bland,” “by-the-book” reality show.