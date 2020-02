The spinoff has some seriously interesting casting.

Is this just a sweet, sweet fantasy?

According to Deadline, Mariah Carey is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon (normally, a male character) in the upcoming Warner Bros. picture “The Lego Batman Movie.”

For real!? We really, really hope so.

Carey will reportedly join a cast that includes Will Arnett as Batman, Zach Galafianakis as The Joker, Rosaria Dawson as Batgirl, Michael Cera as Robin, and Ralph Fiennes as Alfred.

The film is scheduled for a winter 2017 release.