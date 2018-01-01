Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve do-over was a smashing success.

The Greenlawn-raised diva braved below-freezing temperatures and a below-zero wind chill to ring in 2018 with more than a million revelers in Times Square by singing live versions of her classics “Vision of Love” and “Hero.”

It was a complete reversal of New Year’s Eve 2016 when her appearance was plagued by technical difficulties and her stunning inability to sing or even lip sync to her hits. This time, Carey sought to put all doubts about her performance abilities to rest. She brought a gospel choir to back her up and sang everything live, her voice sounding as powerful and soulful as ever, even in the freezing cold.

“That is why she is Mariah Carey — so amazing,” said Ryan Seacrest, host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” following her performance. “It ain’t easy.”

Dressed in a low-cut sparkling gown and white fur coat, Carey nailed the performance, while also remaining true to her diva self, asking for a sip of hot tea between songs and then jokingly calling it “a disaster” when it wasn’t readily available. “We’ll just have to rough it,” she said. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Then, she offered a sweet dedication of “Hero.” “I want to show my appreciation for everyone who speaks out for justice and tries to make the world a better place, a more united planet,” she said. “You’re the true heroes.”

Seacrest’s co-host Jenny McCarthy congratulated Carey on her powerful performance.

“Doesn’t everybody deserve a second chance?” McCarthy asked, adding that she certainly could have used several. “You go, girl!”