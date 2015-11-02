Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The singer will join other music legends at the iconic event.

This month’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has quite a cast of characters, and we’re not only referring to the helium-filled, animated characters that are part of the parade.

Mariah Carey will headline the Nov. 26 event, organizers announced Monday. She will be joined by an eclectic mix of performers spanning the musical spectrum, including chart-toppers Shawn Mendes, Jordin Sparks, Prince Royce and Trey Songz.

Also performing at the 89th annual Manhattan tradition will be Questlove from the Roots, iconic singer Pat Benatar, Train, Daughtry, Andy Grammer, MercyMe, Andra Day and Jake Owen.

And of course, every child’s perennial favorite: the cast of “Sesame Street.”

The parade will air starting at 9 a.m. during NBC’s “Today” show.