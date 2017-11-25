Mariah Carey has canceled the first three shows of her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre, citing the lingering health concerns.

The 47-year-old singer will now officially kick off her holiday tour at the Upper West Side music venue on Dec. 2, with three concerts at that location before she heads off to Paris, Manchester, England, London and Las Vegas, according to her website. Cancelled are New York concerts on Nov. 27, Nov. 28 and Dec. 1.

“Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour,” the artist — whose 1994 “Merry Christmas” album has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide — explained to her fans on Instagram Friday.

“While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you — it means the world to me!”

Carey’s international tour was originally scheduled to launch at The Colosseum at Caesars in Canada on Nov. 17. Two days prior, she announced on Twitter she would postpone the start date due to a “lovely upper respiratory infection” she was suffering after a bout of the flu.

Tickets to the pop star’s first three New York shows — including service charge fees — have already been refunded, according to a spokeswoman for the Madison Square Garden Company, which operates the Beacon Theatre. Tickets for shows on Dec. 2, 4 and 5 are still on sale via MariahCarey.com and Ticketmaster.