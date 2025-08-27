Mariah Carey will be the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s VMAs, which return to UBS Arena on Sept. 7.

The Video Vanguard Award is presented to an artist who has shown outstanding contributions as well as a profound impact on music videos and popular culture. Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984).

As a part of her award acceptance, Carey will perform a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits. This will be the first time in 20 years that Carey will be returning to the VMAs, with her last performance in 2005 including “We Belong Together,” from her multi-platinum 10th album “The Emancipation of Mimi.”

The 2025 VMAs aim to be bigger and better than ever. Hosted by Queens native rapper LL Cool J, the show will honor and celebrate the work of those in the industry.

The show will broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

For a full breakdown of categories and to vote for your favorites, visit vote.mtv.com. Voting will remain open until Sept. 5 for all categories except for Best New Artist, which stays active into the show.