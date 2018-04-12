LATEST PAPER
Martin Scorsese will direct Netflix’s SCTV reunion special

The Queens-born director will bring the cast of the sketch comedy together again.

Martin Scorsese will direct an untitled documentary for

Martin Scorsese will direct an untitled documentary for Netflix reuniting the "SCTV" cast. Photo Credit: Netflix

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Martin Scorsese will direct an untitled documentary special for Netflix, reuniting the cast of the Emmy-winning comedy show SCTV, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The Queens-born director — whose work spans from 1973’s “Mean Streets” to 1995’s “Casino” to 2002’s “Gangs of New York” (we could go on) — will bring together the comedy stars behind the original Canadian classic known as “Second City Television.”

The popular Canadian sketch comedy aired for six seasons between 1976 and 1984 and featured several notable comics, including the late John Candy (“Uncle Buck”) and Harold Ramis (“Ghostbusters”). It served as a springboard of sorts to “Saturday Night Live” for comedians including Martin Short.

The Netflix reunion will bring back SCTV stars Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas. Currently billed under the working title “An Afternoon with SCTV,” the special chat will be taped in front of a live studio audience and be moderated by late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel. It’s expected to “explore the enduring legacy” of the series,” according to a press release.

A release date for the special has not yet been announced.

