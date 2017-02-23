Martin Scorsese to honor Robert De Niro at Lincoln Center

Are you honoring me?

Martin Scorsese and a who’s who of celebrities will be celebrating the legendary career of Robert De Niro on May 8th at Lincoln Center. The 73-year-old actor will be the 44th recipient of the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award.

The nonprofit said De Niro’s work on and off camera, especially his role in co-creating the Tribeca Film Festival in 2002, made him an “unparalleled figure of New York film and culture.”

Scorsese, who has worked with De Niro on nine films, will personally present the award. The pair is teaming up again for “The Irishman,” produced by Netflix for an expected 2019 release.

Some of De Niro’s other collaborators will be on hand for the ceremony — including Meryl Streep, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, Barry Levinson and Harvey Keitel.

In anticipation of the gala, the Film Society of Lincoln Center will screen a dozen of De Niro’s films between April 12 and 19, such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “Casino.”