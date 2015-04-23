Nickelodeon will air Mary Kate & Ashley shows and movies starting next week!

Nickelodeon is about to get twice as good.

On Thursday, the network announced that it had purchased four series, seven TV movies and two music video specials from Mary Kate and Ashley’s library.

While the duo has been off-screen for quite some time now, starting Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. viewers can enjoy the glorious performances of the Olsen twins yet again.

Nickelodeon plans to show all 26 episodes of their short-lived Fox Family sitcom ‘So Little Time’ along with their classic travel movies including ‘Winning London’, ‘Holiday in the Sun’ and ‘When in Rome’.

Early 90s series like ‘The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley’ and ‘You’re Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley’s’ will also air.

And yes, the road trip classic ‘Getting There: Sweet 16 and Licensed to Drive’ is also slated for the lineup.

While the Olsens have yet to sign on for the shared role of adult Michelle in Netflix’s new ‘Fuller House’, we’re still excited to see more of them on our screens!