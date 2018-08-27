‘MasterChef’ open casting call comes to New York City in September

A local casting call is for amateur cooks. And it helps if you’re brave.

Heads-up, chef wannabes — producers of Fox’s “MasterChef” are seeking amateur cooks who will sharpen their knives and battle it out in front of Gordon Ramsay and his fellow judges on season 10.

The open casting call is slated for Saturday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Doubletree Suites Times Square, 1568 Broadway. The event is just one of eight held across the country.

Those who try out will be asked to bring one prepared dish for the judges to taste. They’ll only have three minutes to plate it (without a kitchen or any of its implements).

Hopefuls should register at masterchefcasting.com, where they’ll fill out an application. Those who cannot make the casting call will be able to submit a video.

Hopefuls who get a callback will join a brave cast to be judged (and harshly) by Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich to win the title of “MasterChef” and a $250,000 grand prize.

Past winners have included Dino Angelo Luciano (2017), Shuan O’Neale (2016) and the very first, Whitney Miller (2010).