Matthew Perry to star as Ted Kennedy in ‘The Kennedys-After Camelot’

A former “Friend” will play one of the longest-serving U.S. senators.

REELZ announced Tuesday that Matthew Perry has signed on to play Ted Kennedy in “The Kennedys-After Camelot,” the follow up to the network’s miniseries “The Kennedys.”

The four-hour miniseries is set to air in spring 2017. Perry is also an executive producer on the project.

The series takes place in the years following the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, and focuses on Ted Kennedy’s struggle to “fill a male leadership void” in his family, according to a news release.

Katie Holmes returns as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, whom she also portrayed in “The Kennedys.”

“We are privileged to have an actor of Matthew Perry’s stature and ability take on the role of such a complex and controversial figure as Ted Kennedy,” said Executive Producer Michael Prupas, president of Muse Entertainment, which is producing the project.

“The Kennedys-After Camelot” is based on the best-seller “After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present” by J. Randy Taraborrelli.