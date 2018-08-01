October 3 is going to be so fetch this year.

The producers of Broadway’s “Mean Girls” will celebrate the film’s famous date with a special, free fan performance. A special lottery will be open on the show’s website until midnight Aug. 8 for a “Mean Girls Day” performance.

The musical’s producers promised “totally fetch surprise appearances” during the free performance and would reveal more details in the coming weeks.

The date has been celebrated by fans of the original 2004 film as it was the day that Aaron Samuels turned to Cady Heron during math class and asked her what day it was. (Spoiler: It was October 3).

Fans have celebrated that day with memes, parties and other fun events. This year’s October 3 will fall on Wednesday, which is typically the day the characters wear pink and fans will be encouraged to do the same at the free show.