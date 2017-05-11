‘Mean Girls’ musical hitting Broadway in ‘really exciting’ move to NYC

No word yet on if the audience will be required to wear pink.

Oh my God, Karen, “Mean Girls” is coming to Broadway.

The “Mean Girls” musical will come to New York City after its “out of town” rehearsals in Washington, D.C., Tina Fey told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday.

“It’s a real thing now,” Fey said, filling us in on the musical’s progress. “My husband Jeff Richmond is writing all the music and this woman, Nell Benjamin, is writing all the lyrics. It’s really exciting.”

Fey mentioned the new “Mean Girls” stage clique has already been cast — but there’s no word yet if our dream pick Emma Stone landed the role of Cady (although it doesn’t seem likely).

“These kids are so talented. We have the cast now. We’ve been rehearsing for about a month,” she said. “There’s a bunch of baby Timberlakes. Everyone can do everything! They just sing so loud and they dance so hard.”

Rehearsals for the Broadway production are reportedly slated to begin in February 2018, with preview performances set for March, according to multiple reports that first appeared on Playbill.com. An official launch date has yet to be announced.

And, no word yet on if the audience will be required to wear pink — but, really, why would you not?

For those who simply cannot wait to get a peek at the onstage clique, Fey is urging fans to drop by Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre, where “Mean Girls” will play Oct. 31 through Dec. 3.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, she said she’ll offer a discount to former White House staffers who drop by for a show after losing their jobs.

“The theater is like three blocks from the White House, so you can make a little trip of it,” she said. “Or, if you work there and you get fired, come down and see the show. Twenty percent off if you got fired that day.”