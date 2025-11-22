Meet AtHeart, the teen idols creating a plot twist on K-Pop

K-Pop rookies AtHeart captured fans’ hearts during their first visit to New York City this month, embarking on a whirlwind journey from Midtown to Brooklyn as they met with fans while promoting their debut EP Plot Twist. The group told amNewYork they are just getting started, although they have already left an indelible mark on the Big Apple.

AtHeart is a seven-member girl group under TITAN Content, consisting of members MICHI, SEOHYEON, KATELYN, BOME, ARIN, and NAHYUN (seventh member AURORA is on hiatus). Their roots span from Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and the US, underscoring their global impact. Much like hook in their title track Plot Twist, new listeners have “Tripped and fell in love” with AtHeart. Since debuting in August 2025, these teen idols have lived up to their name, providing heartfelt, genuine, and deep connections to their growing fan base.

amNewYork met with AtHeart at the Top of the Rock, where they shared their excitement about seeing the Big Apple for the first time and bringing their music to the States.

“I think we’re so excited to finally be able to show people our debut album, especially to promote in the United States and come to New York. And recently, our English version of Plot Twist has just come out, as well as our two DJ remixes of the song, so we can kind of reach a wider audience, and we’ve been really excited to meet with fans in the US and share our music,” MICHI said.

AtHeart kicked off their visit by meeting their international fans for the first time at K-Pop Nara, located at 1237 Broadway, on Nov. 6 before appearing as special guests at the Korean Brand and Entertainment Expo (KBEE) at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey for a Random Dance Play activity on Nov. 7.

“It doesn’t feel real yet. It feels like a dream. Ever since we came here, we had the AtHeart experience at the fan sign yesterday. Seeing that we have so many fans already made me feel like it’s a dream come true. I hope that we can come here again soon and meet more and have more events,” KATELYN said.

This was just the beginning for AtHeart in New York City. The group jumped from Fox5’s Good Day New York stage to Madison Square Garden to watch a New York Knicks game, proving they are not just charming newcomers but an unstoppable force ready to make their mark. With their group name trending on social media and Billboard naming AtHeart as “Rookies of the Month” and “The Next Generation K-Pop Group,” they’ve become the fastest-growing rookies to hit the stage.

“It’s an honor, and I’m very happy to be given such titles. A lot of people are looking for and have high expectations of us, so we will try our best to reach that,” NAHYUN said.

Often compared to the teen K-pop idols who came before them, like NewJeans, AtHeart’s bright, electronica pop sound is just one part of the magic that makes them sparkle. However, what truly sets them apart from the masses is their commitment to forming genuine connections. The members spoke candidly about how they strive to be an open book, sharing their growth from adolescence to young adulthood through social media content and videos. It is through this transparency that they hope fans can interact, learn, and grow with them.

“Our music, I would say, has a very fresh kind of sound to it, and combines that traditional K-pop with more of a kind of newer, a little Western style, like we mix it in, but also this album Plot Twist is definitely full of unexpected twists and tons of feelings,” MICHI said.

“AtHeart combines at and heart, which is how we connect with our fans, sincerely through our hearts. And we really want to focus on that connection and communication, trying to get as close as we can to our fans and make them feel like they know us personally. And so, we really value making our music very sincere and putting our real emotions into that. To me, it really means just to be ourselves, who we are at heart,” MICHI added.

In addition to their promotional activities, AtHeart dominated the Big Apple in true rising-star fashion, kicking off their adventure at the Top of the Rock, riding the famed Beam and Skylift attractions. The rest of their trip took them to the iconic DUMBO neighborhood, where they transformed the Brooklyn skyline into their own personal runway. Between snapping photos under the Manhattan Bridge and taste-testing their way through local eats, they made sure to leave their imprint on the cobblestone.

When the evening arrived, AtHeart were enamored with the city lights, taking that same rockstar energy straight to Madison Square Garden. Attending their first New York Knicks game, AtHeart lit up the crowd seats, posing for photos in their Knicks jerseys and cheering on the sports team.

“What you see on the camera is actually who we are. Behind the camera or on stage or at fan events, it’s really who we are. There is no fakeness to it. If you look at us individually, we are so different, but once you see us as a unit, it clicks like “They work as a team, they click,” KATELYN said.

“There’s diversity within the members as well, but they have different voices, their own colors. However, when it all comes together, it makes a great impact as a unit,” BOME added.

As the girls continue their whirlwind journey toward stardom, amNewYork asked them to describe their debut in a single word. Without hesitation, they answered collectively: “A dream come true.”

“This is what I’ve been wanting to do. It’s what I love,” KATELYN said.

“Our music right now in Plot Twist is all really dreamy, like ethereal. [If I was to describe our debut] with another word it would be start or beginning,” MICHI said.

“It’s a second life, or a new life, because before [our debut] life was completely different. I can’t believe I’m here right now. It’s like a new life, new start,” ARIN said.

SEOHYEON, the youngest member at just 16, described AtHeart’s debut as “luck.” She shared that the odds of seven girls coming together and forming a group that clicks so naturally, just as KATELYN put it, felt incredibly slim.

“We are such diverse members to come together, and the possibility is actually really low, so it’s much about luck. We are very lucky to be together, just like the four-leaf clover. With the debut of Plot Twist, I feel very lucky to be here,” SEOHYEON said.

“I would choose the word happiness because ever since I was young, from the beginning, I wanted to become an idol. It was my dream, and to finally have achieved that, especially when people ask what it’s like after the debut, I always said I’m happy. Happiness really sums up my debut,” NAHYUN said.

AtHeart are more than just performers. They are relatable teens sharing their stories as they navigate the world, ready for the next adventure. For these rising stars, their NYC debut proved that they’re exploring this journey boldly, joyfully, and together with their fans, one city at a time.