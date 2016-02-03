Melissa McCarthy on ‘Gilmore Girls’ reunion: ‘No one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow’

With the recent announcement of a “Gilmore Girls” reunion series, fans of all ages are anxiously awaiting the return of Lorelai, Rory and the Stars Hollow family.

One beloved character, however, will not be coming back. On Tuesday, the first day of production for the revival, Melissa McCarthy announced on Twitter that she was not asked to partake in the revival.

Twitter user @TaraGibsonVA tweeted, “PUH-LEEZ come back to Stars Hollow!!”

McCarthy, known as Sookie St. James in the show, replied, “Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!”

“Gilmore Girls” creater Amy Sherman Palladino had previously told TV Line on Monday that McCarthy’s absence was because the actress is too busy. She added that “Melissa was one of us” and that she would write in a cameo for her at the last minute if McCarthy becomes available.

Characters that have signed on for the reboot include Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore), Alexis Bledel (Rory), Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Sean Gunn (Kirk), Yanic Truesdale (Michel) and Keiko Agena (Lane).

Although the premiere date has yet to be announced, the revival will pick up in present day and consist of four 90-minute episodes titled “Winter,” “Spring,” “Summer” and “Fall.” The titles are no coincidence — they are an obvious reference to the Carole King song “You’ve Got a Friend.” (King herself has actually appeared in a few episodes of Gilmore Girls.)