Melissa McCarthy joins Tiffany Haddish in ‘The Kitchen’

Melissa McCarthy is headed back to the kitchen. Not as Sookie St. James, chef and bestie extraordinaire on the “Gilmore Girls,” however. No, this time the 47-year-old star is going for something completely different with “The Kitchen,” Dateline reported Tuesday.

The film, from New Line Cinema and DC, would be a major departure for the famously funny McCarthy, who became a viral sensation on “Saturday Night Live” last year for her portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Andrea Berloff (“Straight Outta Compton”) wrote the screenplay based on a Vertigo comic book series set in the dicey New York of the 1970s. The Vertigo website describes a bleak world. “Times Square is a haven for sex and drugs. The city teeters on the verge of bankruptcy, while blackouts can strike at any moment.” McCarthy would join fellow funny lady Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) as wives of Irish mob bosses in Hell’s Kitchen. Once the guys get nabbed by the FBI, the wives take over, according to the Dateline report.

While a fan favorite as Lorelai’s best friend on “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy shot to fame with her scene-stealing agility in the 2012 comedy “Bridesmaids,” and has since starred in hits such as 2015’s “Spy” and 2016’s “The Boss.”

Details on when production will begin on the film are still to come.