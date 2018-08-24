See inside Meryl Streep’s $24.6M TriBeCa penthouse

Meryl Streep’s multimillion-dollar penthouse has everything you look for in NYC real estate: an open-concept floor plan, a spacious walk-in closet and a wrap-around outdoor terrace overlooking the Hudson.

The luxurious four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom pad in TriBeCa lists for nearly $25 million dollars and was put on the market this week by the Academy Award-winning actress, according to multiple media reports.

A Douglas Elliman listing for the River Lofts penthouse, on Laight Street, reveals the details and provides a peek inside the “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” actress’ private dwelling. Streep, who’s bounced between New York and California over the years and last listed real estate in the city in 2014, is asking for $24.6 million. The penthouse’s lucky (and wealthy) future owners are also looking at an $8,000-per-month maintenance bill.

Don’t be fooled by the “loft-like” description in the listing. There’s so much packed into the home it’s hard to imagine it’s only one floor. An entertainment system separates two seating areas, one more relaxed than the other, and a dining area placed opposite the stark white kitchen. Wooden accent pieces would make Joanna Gaines proud.

Floor-to-ceiling windows stretch the entire property, providing waterfront views from bedrooms, lounge rooms, bathrooms and more.

Streep purchased a $3.6 million 1959 home in Pasadena last December, where she’s now planning to move with husband Don Gummer, according to Curbed.

Streep hasn’t publicly confirmed the news.