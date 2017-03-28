Michael Phelps to kick off Shark Week on Discovery Channel

Shark Week has reeled in a big fish.

Twenty-three-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps will kick off the annual summer TV programming this year, Discovery Channel announced Tuesday.

After a very successful Shark Week last year, Discovery Communications president and CEO David Zaslav said that for 2017, “We wanted to take it to the next level. … Michael Phelps will be part of Shark Week on opening night,” according to a report from Fox News.

“We’re going to kick it off with Michael and the sharks,” Zaslav added, with no further details.

The weeklong special event dedicated to sharks, which has run for nearly 30 years, will air starting on July 23.