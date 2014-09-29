Michael Strahan to appear in Magic Mike sequel

Michael Strahan will appear in the sequel to “Magic Mike,” the NFL Hall of Famer said on his show “Live with Kelly & Michael” Monday.

“I’m about to do something that started as a joke on the show,” he said.

“Every time Channing would come here he would go, ‘Are you ready?’ even when we weren’t on camera,” Strahan said, joking, “And I would go, ‘Pfft, I stay ready.’ If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”

Channing Tatum, who stars as a stripper in the movie, appeared on “Live” in 2012 to promote the first movie and asked Strahan to be in the sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

Strahan immediately got up and busted a move, including his version of the robot. “For you I would do it,” he told Tatum.

After the announcement, Kelly Ripa inspected her co-host’s muscles under his suit, calling them “very impressive.”