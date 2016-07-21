Michelle Obama joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

First lady Michelle Obama joined the “The Late Late Show” host James Corden for a round of his wildly popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment earlier this summer, and the bit finally aired on his show on Wednesday.

In the video, Corden arrived at the White House for a 1:45 p.m. tour and was stopped by a menacing-looking White House guard, who told him to pull ahead and wait for further instructions. Michelle Obama then hopped into Corden’s passenger seat offering to give the tour.

The duo’s first karaoke pick was Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.” Obama said in the video that Wonder is her favorite artist.

“I think I know every Stevie song on the planet!” she said.

Obama noted that she hadn’t been given the chance to “rock out” in the car for quite some time.

“I’ve been in a car, maybe it was months ago, with my daughter when she learned to drive, and she rocked out, we rocked out together. But that was the only time in seven and a half years that I’ve been in the passenger seat listening to music, rocking out like this, so this is a treat!” she told Corden.

The two talked about what Obama might miss when leaving the White House in January, secret service code names and Obama’s Let Girls Learn initiative. And, of course, they sang and danced.

Missy Elliott even dropped by, and the trio sang and rapped along to Obama’s charity single “This is For My Girls” and Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”