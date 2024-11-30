Michelle Williams reveals why Beyonce should star on Broadway

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Michelle Williams wants to see Beyonce on Broadway.

The 44-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside the ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker and Kelly Rowland as part of the girl group Destiny’s Child in the late 1990s and now that she is starring in the musical adaptation of the Meryl Streep film ‘Death Becomes Her’, she is sure that both of her former bandmates are “capable” of conquering The Great White Way.

She told UsWeekly: “I would actually love for them to. I think they’re very capable of starring in a Broadway show — absolutely!”

Beyonce starred in the film adaptation of ‘Dreamgirls’ – which was based on the 1980s stage musical of the same name – as well as the live-action version of ‘The Lion King’, which was based on the highest-grossing theatre franchise of all time and the initial Disney animation feature.

Meanwhile, Kelly has been a judge on ‘The X Factor’ since her time in the band and achieved hit singles such as ‘Stole’ and ‘Dilemma’ but did star in the 2004 musical film ‘The Seat Filler’ opposite Duane Martin.

Michelle is starring alongside Megan Hilty – who made her name starring as Glinda in ‘Wicked’ on Broadway before going on to appear in hit NBC series ‘Smash’ – as well as Jennifer Simard, and ‘Two of a Kind’ actor Christopher Sieber, and recently noted that it had become a “masterclass” to see her co-stars at work.

She told New York Theatre Guide: “Almost any stage version of a movie highlights or amplifies [aspects of the movie]. This ‘Death Becomes Her’ musical amplifies the comedy even more. Megan Hilty? Hilarious. Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber [as Ernest Menville] — I tell them all the time, when I watch the three of them, they’re a masterclass in comedy.”