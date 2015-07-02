IFC announces midnight movie schedule for summer

Something to replace that midnight snack (or go with it).

IFC Center announced the coming weeks of its popular midnight movie series, including superhero movies and other favorites. Below are some of the highlights and more info is at ifccenter.com.

“Robocop” (1987)

The Paul Verhoeven action/sci-fi classic about a man-cyborg hybrid cop is an eternally great midnight movie and fortunately it’s the one people will remember, not the misguided recent remake. July 3-4.

“Batman” (1989)

Tim Burton’s box-office smash that helped re-introduce the superhero movie as a serious cinematic pursuit features an unforgettable performance by Jack Nicholson as Joker, and many people prefer Michael Keaton’s take on the caped crusader to all other comers. July 3-4

“A Clockwork Orange” (1971)

Stanley Kubrick’s iconic A Clockwork Orange, which follows a group of boys on a killing spree in dystopian Britain, was banned for 19 years in Britain. See what all the fuss was about. July 10-11.

“Superman, The Movie” (1978)

The star-studded grandfather of Hollywood’s modern-day superhero obsession. “Superman” explores the hero’s journey from Krypton to Smallville to life as bespectacled reporter and superhero in Metropolis. Christopher Reeve memorably plays the title role. July 17-18.



“Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” (1985)

Before Paul Reuben began (or got caught) getting involved in not-so-kid-friendly behavior, there was Tim Burton’s Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, the cult film about the man-child’s trek across America to find his bike. July 24-25.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990)

The original live-action film pushed the kids cartoon and toy line to new levels of popularity. The Turtles encounter the Shredder and his Foot Clan in a battle for New York. “Cowabunga!” August 21-22.



“Alien” (1979)

This movie has been the source of nightmares for generations, and it’s not going to stop any time soon. Ridley Scott’s science fiction film featuring Sigourney Weaver in her first lead role sparked five films about battling aliens in space and even scarier forces back home at Weylan. August 14-15. Also screening is 1986’s Aliens on August 28-29.



“Mad Max” (1979)

Mad Max follows an Australian policeman, a very young Mel Gibson, out to avenge the death of a fellow patrolman in a world dominated by highway gangs. Lots of explosions. September 4-6. Also screening are Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior on September 11-12 and Max Max: Beyond the Thunderdome on September 18-19.



“Howard The Duck” (1986)

If you’ve ever wondered what a sci-fi adaptation of a comic starring a live-action duck is like, this film is for you. Since it’s the lowest-grossing Lucasfilm and considered one of the worst movies of all time, it goes without saying that it has a huge cult following and is worth a watch. September 11-12.



“Jurassic Park” (1993)

A granddaddy of pop culture, Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is a movie that stands the test of time. It taps into every inner child’s fascination with dinosaurs and taught us to not mess with nature. Though, given Jurassic World, that advice isn’t always heeded. September 25-26.