John Oliver registers ridiculous Mike Bloomberg sites

The comedian poked fun at the former mayor on HBO.

John Oliver poked fun at former Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” for having his legal team buy up 400 .nyc sites, including mikestooshort.nyc and mikebloombergisadweeb.nyc.

Although Bloomberg’s lawyers later said it was an “overly-aggressive” move and only kept the .nyc sites related to his business, Oliver bashed Bloomberg and bought up some of those URLs.

One site, tinytinymikebloomberg.nyc, links to a page with a picture of the former mayor sleeping inside a matchbox. Another, michaelbloombergisawiener.nyc, displays a picture of Bloomberg’s (clothed) crotch.

A spokeswoman for Bloomberg Philanthropies didn’t return messages for comment Monday.