Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
CelebritiesEntertainment

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher engaged: reports

NINA RUGGIERO
February 28, 2014
1 min read

Kunis spotted with a diamond on her ring finger.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are engaged, E! News and People magazine report.

Kunis, 30, was spotted wearing an unmistakable rock on her finger (with an unmistakable over-the-moon grin to match) while shopping Thursday with her mom. 

The adorably goofy “That ’70s Show” co-stars have been dating since April 2012, about five months after Kutcher split from wife of eight years Demi Moore, though Kutcher and Moore did not become officially divorced until late 2013.

Rumors that the pair would wed have been swirling for a while now, but the happy couple is yet to officially confirm their plans.

NINA RUGGIERO

View all posts

You may also like