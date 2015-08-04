Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog end romanantic relationship

One of Hollywood’s most enduring power couples are headed for splitsville.

After nearly 40 years together, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are breaking up.

Kermie discussed the split during a panel discussion Tuesday for the upcoming ABC series “The Muppets,” which will air on ABC beginning Sept. 22.

“Piggy and I have gone our separate ways romantically,” the frog said, adding “it can be tough to work with your ex.”

“It’s a day-by-day, moment-by-moment process,” he said.

Rumors are already floating around the web that Kermit has moved on with another pig, by the name of Denise, who works in the marketing department at ABC.

But don’t think for a moment that Piggy, who won the prestigious Sackler Center First Award earlier this year, is wasting time on heartbreak.

“Any kind of attention is good publicity!” she said, according to The Muppets official Twitter. “I’m glad [Kermit] and I are broken up!”

“Dating moi is like flying close to the sun,” she further revealed at Tuesday’s panel discussion. “It was inevitable that Kermit would drop down to the ground while I stayed in the heavens.”

A joint statement by the pair released on Twitter reads: “After careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, we have made the difficult decision to terminate our romantic relationship. We will continue to work together on television.”

Read the full statement on Kermit’s Twitter.