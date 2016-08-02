Misty Copeland, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ duo get hitched on same day

Two brides had an extra spring in their step this past weekend.

Two brides had an extra spring in their step this past weekend, with news that American Ballet Theatre’s Misty Copeland wed her longtime love, Olu Evans, while “Dancing with the Stars’” Kym Johnson tied the knot to former dance partner on the show, and “Shark Tank” entrepreneur, Robert Herjavec.

Prima ballerina Copeland, 33, wore a gown designed by Inbal Dror paired with Christian Louboutin shoes, E! News reported, in a ceremony overlooking the ocean at Laguna Beach’s Montage Hotel on Sunday.

The dancer began dating Evans 10 years ago, reportedly after being introduced by his cousin, Taye Diggs.

Also Sunday, in Los Angeles, Johnson, 39, donned a Monique Lhuillier gown when she walked down the aisle to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” People magazine reported. She fell in love with Herjavec, 53, on the set of last year’s season 20 of “DWTS” when the two were partnered together.