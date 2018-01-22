Danish singer-songwriter MØ has only one album to her name, but she’s had quite an adventure since releasing “No Mythologies to Follow” in 2014.

She’s become a go-to collaborator for EDM megastar Diplo and his group Major Lazer: It was her voice on “Lean On,” which was at one time the most streamed song on Spotify in the service’s history. She also joined Justin Bieber on Lazer’s “Cold Water,” which made it to the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

But MØ is much more than just someone singing hooks for club anthems. That 2014 debut album is a mashup of electro-pop and ’80s new wave, with a Karen O-like sneer that she doesn’t get to display as often in her dancefloor-ready collaborations. Her 2017 ended with an EP release, and an album is, according to the artist, in the “final stages,” to be on the way in 2018.

amNewYork caught up with MØ in advance of her co-headlining show with producer Cashmere Cat at Brooklyn Steel.

How much mental energy does it take to work on all of these collaborations, constantly figuring out how to work within a new team creating a track?

If it’s something that you love — and it always should be, if you’re going to put your name on it — then it gives you energy. Of course, if you have a hit it will physically take effort and your time. I love that nowadays, it’s OK to do all these singles and side projects but also do your own thing at the same time. I like to have a lot of things going on at the same time; I’m kind of a restless person. Of course, it’s important to have an identity and a voice. But at the same time, it’s nice to be on a lot of projects.

How do you carve time out for your own work, when you’re swept up in the promotional tours and appearances for massive hits like “Lean On”?

That’s tricky. I remember when “Lean On” became a hit in ’15. I was so focused on getting going with my second album. It was really hard for me to find the time, focus and head space for that. That was really challenging. It was this weird situation where I was so happy about the track going well, but I was also frustrated that I didn’t really have time for my own artistic thing. But I can’t complain — it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.

If someone who only knew you from songs like “Lean On” comes to the Brooklyn Steel show, what will surprise them the most?

It really depends on the person. Maybe I’m totally wrong, but I’ve talked with people who only know me from “Lean On,” and they say that when they went to see my live show, they were surprised by the more edgy, punk-y vibe. They were surprised by that energy.