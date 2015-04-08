MoCCA Arts Festival: 6 graphic novels to seek out

‘Lost in NYC: A Subway Adventure’

By Nadja Spiegelman and Sergio García Sánchez

This book, geared toward younger readers, tells the story of young Pablo who gets split from his classmates on the New York City Subway while on a school trip. Great for anyone who has ever been on the subway, so … all of us. $16.95, Toon Books

‘Ghetto Brothers: Warrior to Peacemaker’

By Julian Voloj and Claudia Ahlering

This graphic novel tells the true story of Benjy Melendez, the son of Puerto Rican who relocated to New York City, who created the peaceful gang The Ghetto Brothers and helped bring about a truce between some of the violent gangs in the Bronx and Harlem during the 1970s. $12.99, NBM

‘Robert Moses: The Master Builder of New York City’

By Pierre Christin and Olivier Balaz

This graphic biography captures the life of controversial urban planner Robert Moses, who is responsible for the building of numerous bridges, highways, parks, pools and iconic buildings around New York. $24.95, Nobrow

‘The Kurdles’

By Robert Goodin

This all-ages story follows Sally the teddy bear in a strange adventure to find her way home with the help of some odd new friends. Perfect for fans of “Tintin.” $24.99, Fantagraphics

‘Copra: Round Two’

By Michel Fiffe

Inspired by DC Comics’ “Suicide Squad” from the 1980s, this indie-tinged superhero comic is insanely fun. Pick up Round One as well. $19.95, Bergen Street Comics Press

‘March: Book Two’

By congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell

The congressman continues to tell his story about the Civil Rights movement and his work with the Freedom Riders and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. $19.95, Top Shelf Productions

If you go: MoCCA Arts Festival 2015 is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Center 548 at 548 W. 22nd St. with all programing at High Line Hotel at 180 10th Ave., societyillustrators.org. Tickets $5 per day.